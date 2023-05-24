Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $30.4 million.

