Murphy USA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $106.3 million.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $4.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.06 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA