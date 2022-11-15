Walmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $152.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.4 billion.

