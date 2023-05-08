Helios Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported earnings of $13.9 million in its first quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $213.2 million in the period.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO