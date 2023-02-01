T-Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.48 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $20.27 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.59 billion, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.57 billion.

