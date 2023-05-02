Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.7 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.1 million.

