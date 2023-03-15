Ebix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $255.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.6 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBIX