McEwen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Monday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX