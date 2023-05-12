ImmunityBio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $360,000 in the period.

