RenaissanceRe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $456.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $10.27. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $7.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.06 billion, or $25.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.91 billion.

