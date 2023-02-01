Dynatrace: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $297.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $304 million to $307 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

