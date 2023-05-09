Mallinckrodt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.3 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $18.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $424.6 million in the period.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.82 billion.

