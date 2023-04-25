City Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

