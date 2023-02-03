Sanofi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) _ Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.95 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.08 billion, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.31 billion.

