Valhi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.2 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

