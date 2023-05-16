Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Monday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKR