Designer Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $742.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBI