Insmed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.8 million in its first quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.4 million.

