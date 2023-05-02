Caesars Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $136 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR