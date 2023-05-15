Investcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

