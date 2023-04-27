Caterpillar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $15.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.24 billion.

Caterpillar shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 6%. The stock has climbed almost 3% in the last 12 months.

