Amgen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $5.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.84 per share.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.15 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.60 to $18.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $26.2 billion to $27.3 billion.

Amgen shares have fallen 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $240.34, a decline of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

