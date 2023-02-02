Ensign Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $809.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $799.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $224.7 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $4.74 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG