Exxon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.75 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $95.43 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.06 billion.

