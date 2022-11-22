Chico’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $24.6 million.

The Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $518.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Chico’s said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $555 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 89 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHS