Matson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Thursday reported earnings of $34 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 94 cents.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $704.8 million in the period.

_____

