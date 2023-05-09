Gamco Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period.

