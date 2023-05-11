Sun Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $610.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $8.86 billion in the period.

