Snap-On: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) _ Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $238.9 million.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $4.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $911.7 million, or $16.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNA