MicroStrategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $249.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $21.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $20.51 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.47 billion, or $129.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $499.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR