Service Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $144.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCI