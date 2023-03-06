WW International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Monday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $223.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $251.4 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, WW International said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW