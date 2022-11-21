Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _ Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $245 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $24.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.48 billion.

