Guess: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $95.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $817.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149.6 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Guess expects its results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.80 per share.

