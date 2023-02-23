Atlas Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $126 million.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.17 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $355.9 million, or $10.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.55 billion.

Atlas Air shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAWW