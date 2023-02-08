Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

