Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.9 million.

