Sandstorm Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.7 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of financing for gold mining companies posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

