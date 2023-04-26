AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 26, 2023 GMT

    NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.5 million.

    The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

    The student loan company posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $405.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.