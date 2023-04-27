Ameris Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $60.4 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $351.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Ameris Bancorp shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.76, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

