Progyny: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $265 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 42 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion.

