    Kronos Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 8, 2023 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

    The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $342.4 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $104.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

