Kronos Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $342.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO