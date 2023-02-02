M/A-Com: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $180.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $170 million for the fiscal second quarter.

