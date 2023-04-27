Federated Hermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHI