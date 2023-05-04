Open Text: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported net income of $57.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

