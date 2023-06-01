Hormel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $217.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share.

