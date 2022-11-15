Berry Global: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $233 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $766 million, or $5.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.5 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.80 per share.

Berry Global shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY