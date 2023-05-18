Creatd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (VOCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $986,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $986,000.

