Spok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $129 million to $136.5 million.

