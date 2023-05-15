Danaos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported profit of $146.2 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $7.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.14 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period.

